Lima Santos JP, Kontos AP, Holland CL, Suss SJJ, Stiffler RS, Bitzer HB, Colorito AT, Shaffer M, Skeba A, Iyengar S, Manelis A, Brent D, Shirtcliff EA, Ladouceur CD, Phillips ML, Collins MW, Versace A. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36517369
BACKGROUND: Adolescence represents a window of vulnerability for developing psychological symptoms following concussion, especially in girls. Concussion-related lesions in emotion regulation circuits may help explain these symptoms. However, the contribution of sex and pubertal maturation remains unclear. Using the neurite density index (NDI) in emotion regulation tracts (left/right cingulum bundle [CB], forceps minor [FMIN], and left/right uncinate fasciculus), we sought to elucidate these relationships.
Concussion; Anxiety; Adolescence; Diffusion MRI; NODDI; Sex and pubertal developmental status