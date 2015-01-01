Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide risk prediction models derived from electronic health records (EHR) are a novel innovation in suicide prevention but there is little evidence to guide their implementation.



METHODS: In this qualitative study, 30 clinicians and 10 health care administrators were interviewed from one health system anticipating implementation of an automated EHR-derived suicide risk prediction model and two health systems piloting different implementation approaches. Site-tailored interview guides focused on respondents' expectations for and experiences with suicide risk prediction models in clinical practice, and suggestions for improving implementation. Interview prompts and content analysis were guided by Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research (CFIR) constructs.



RESULTS: Administrators and clinicians found use of the suicide risk prediction model and the two implementation approaches acceptable. Clinicians desired opportunities for early buy-in, implementation decision-making, and feedback. They wanted to better understand how this manner of risk identification enhanced existing suicide prevention efforts. They also wanted additional training to understand how the model determined risk, particularly after patients they expected to see identified by the model were not flagged at-risk and patients they did not expect to see identified were. Clinicians were concerned about having enough suicide prevention resources for potentially increased demand and about their personal liability; they wanted clear procedures for situations when they could not reach patients or when patients remained at-risk over a sustained period. Suggestions for making risk model workflows more efficient and less burdensome included consolidating suicide risk information in a dedicated module in the EHR and populating risk assessment scores and text in clinical notes.



CONCLUSION: Health systems considering suicide risk model implementation should engage clinicians early in the process to ensure they understand how risk models estimate risk and add value to existing workflows, clarify clinician role expectations, and summarize risk information in a convenient place in the EHR to support high-quality patient care.

