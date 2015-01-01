CONTACT US: Contact info
Ben Fredj A, Chatbouri F, Rbai H, Farhat F, Daadoucha A. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(12): e6714.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36514458
High-pressure injection injury to the hand is a rare but very serious clinical entity, considered by plastic and hand surgeons as a surgical emergency. Diagnosis of these injuries is frequently delayed due to the initial benign appearance of the wound and the lack of knowledge of the seriousness of this injury.
hand injury; high pressure injection; paint injection