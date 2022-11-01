|
Citation
Powell N, Ford L, Rochinski D, McEvoy V. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36517288
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Workplace violence remains a significant threat to the United States health care workforce. With increasingly aggressive patients, emergency nurses reported that the increased prevalence of workplace violence impacted their professional and personal lives.
Language: en
Keywords
Assault; Emergency nurse; Verbal aggression; Workplace aggression