Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major health concern affecting both military and civilian populations. Despite notable advances in TBI research in recent years, there remains a significant gap in linking the impulsive loadings from a blast or a blunt impact to the clinical injury patterns observed in TBI. Synthetic head models or phantoms can be used to establish this link as they can be constructed with geometry, anatomy, and material properties that match the human brain, and can be used as an alternative to animal models. This study presents one such phantom called the Anthropomorphic Neurologic Gyrencephalic Unified Standard (ANGUS) phantom, which is an idealized gyrencephalic brain phantom composed of polyacrylamide gel. Here we mechanically characterized the ANGUS phantom using tagged magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), and then compared the outcomes to data obtained in healthy volunteers. The direct comparison between the phantom's response and the data from a cohort of in vivo human subjects demonstrate that the ANGUS phantom may be an appropriate model for bulk tissue response and gyral dynamics of the human brain under small amplitude linear impulses. However, the phantom's response differs from that of the in vivo human brain under rotational impacts, suggesting avenues for future improvements to the phantom.

