Citation
Lin E, Malhas M, Bratsalis E, Thomson K, Boateng R, Hargreaves F, Baig H, Benadict MB, Busch L. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2022; 11(12): e39672.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, JMIR)
DOI
PMID
36515979
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Workplace violence is an increasingly significant topic, particularly for staff working in mental health settings. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Canada's largest mental health hospital, considers workplace safety a high priority and consequently has mandated staff safety training. For clinical staff, key components of this training are self-protection and team-control skills, which are a last resort when an individual is at an imminent risk of harm to self or others and other interventions are ineffective (eg, verbal de-escalation). For the past 20 years, CAMH's training-as-usual (TAU) has been based on a 3D approach (description, demonstration, and doing), but without any competency-based assessment. Recent staff reports indicate that the acquisition and retention of these skills may be problematic and that staff are not always confident in their ability to effectively address workplace violence. The current literature lacks studies that evaluate how staff are trained to acquire these physical skills and consequently provides no recommendations or best practice guidelines. To address these gaps described by the staff and in the literature, we have used an evidence-based approach from the field of applied behavior analysis known as behavioral skills training (BST), which requires trainees to actively execute targeted skills through instruction, modeling, practice, and feedback loop. As part of this method, competency checklists of skills are used with direct observation to determine successful mastery.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; training; safety; violence; occupational safety; randomized controlled trial; RCT; occupational health; behavioral analysis; medical education; pragmatic; protocol; self protection; workplace safety