Abstract

Several important developments in traumatic brain injury (TBI) research were reported in 2022. The Lancet Neurology Commission on TBI provided an update on progress in treatment after the publication of new observational studies from the International Traumatic Brain Injury Research initiative, alongside insights into individualisation of the care and prognosis of patients. TBI is now considered an acute disease that can become a chronic condition with substantial long-term sequelae and a high risk of neurodegeneration. TBI is becoming particularly prevalent in people older than 60 years, and ageing is associated with worse outcomes as older patients are more frail than their younger counterparts...

Language: en