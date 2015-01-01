Abstract

The official rights of a foetus continue to be an unending legal and philosophical conversation. Yet newer discussion has emerged on the convictions of mothers for their spontaneous loss of pregnancy.

In October 2021, the state of Oklahoma convicted Brittney Poolaw of first-degree manslaughter after the miscarriage of her 15 to 17-week-old foetus and sentenced her to four years in prison. After admitting to methamphetamine and marijuana use during pregnancy, trace quantities of these substances were found in the foetus' brain and liver on post-mortem.1 However, the report also cited evidence of 'congenital abnormality … placental abruption and chorioamnionitis', all deemed by the medical examiner as 'conditions contributing' to miscarriage.2,3



As 12-24% of recognised pregnancies result in miscarriage,4 there is no consistent, investigatory process to consider these as homicides. Currently, a growing adversarial relationship between pregnant women and their foetuses is challenging women's rights. Between 2006 and 2020, the National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW) identified 1254 cases where women but for their pregnancy, would not have been subject to legal charges.5 Expanding awareness of prenatal harms questions the expectation for pregnant women to conform to new, scientific discoveries. Can a woman be wrong 'for drinking coffee or exercising too little, each of which could pose some risk to a fetus'?.



There is legal contention on the shifting grounds convicting Poolaw. By ruling miscarriage as manslaughter, the intentional abortion of a foetus could constitute a murder. However, at the time, Oklahoma permitted abortion up to 22 weeks of gestation. Poolaw's 17-week-old foetus was not viable, and a termination of pregnancy would be legal. Furthermore, criminalising substance abuse whilst pregnant may conversely not protect the health of mother and child as fear of punishment creates a healthcare barrier.7 In Oklahoma and 24 other states, healthcare providers must report suspected prenatal drug use to police.3 Yet pregnancy could catalyse a change in mindset, producing a window of opportunity for cessation of recreational drug use that should be harnessed. Some argue incarceration for addiction is the wrong approach for a classified disease, considering the successful approach of Portugal to prioritise the 'psychosocial vulnerability of high-risk users' by decriminalising drug use in 2000...

