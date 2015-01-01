|
Kinman G, Clements AJ. Occup. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
PMID
36516278
BACKGROUND: Prison officers are at high risk of assault that can impair their mental as well as physical health. Such experiences can also disrupt sleep, with negative implications for well-being and job performance. To manage this risk, insight is needed into the mechanisms by which experiencing aggression from prisoners can affect officers' sleep quality. By impairing recovery processes, work-related hypervigilance and rumination might be key factors in this association. AIMS: To examine prison officers' personal experiences of aggression and associations with sleep quality. Also, to consider whether work-related hypervigilance and rumination mediate the relationship between exposure to aggression and sleep.
Language: en