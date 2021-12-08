Abstract

BACKGROUND: The knowledge, awareness and professionalism of health care providers in the field of child protection are crucial in identifying and reporting suspected child abuse. Radiologic technologists and radiologists play a vital role in the diagnosis of suspected physical child abuse.



OBJECTIVE: To assess current practice, knowledge and awareness of child abuse among radiologic technologists and radiologists in Saudi Arabia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We distributed an internet-based questionnaire to radiologic technologists and radiologists working in Saudi Arabia via national radiology societies and social media channels over a 6-week period (27 October to 8 December 2021). Survey questions covered knowledge regarding child abuse, professional practice in radiology departments in Saudi Arabia in cases of suspected physical abuse (SPA), and knowledge of the national legislation and reporting and acting procedures in child abuse.



RESULTS: A total of 315 respondents (224 radiologic technologists and 91 radiologists) participated in this study. The median score for knowledge of abuse was higher amongst radiologists (4.8) than radiologic technologists (4.0); P < 0.001. In total, 210 (93.8%) radiologic technologists and 61 (67.0%) radiologists reported that there was no protocol (i.e. skeletal survey) at their hospital for imaging children with SPA. Most radiologic technologists had no training in paediatric radiology (165/224, 73.7%) and most radiologists had received no training in evaluating imaging performed for SPA (73/91, 80.2%). More than half of respondents - 131 (58.5%) radiologic technologists and 44 (48.4%) radiologists - were not familiar with the reporting and acting procedures at their hospitals in cases of child abuse.



CONCLUSION: Although radiologic technologists and radiologists in Saudi Arabia have good knowledge and awareness of child abuse in general, they lack specific knowledge of the reporting and acting procedures at their hospitals in cases of suspected child abuse. National imaging guidelines and training courses are needed to develop appropriate skills in the recognition, imaging and reporting of SPA in infants and young children in Saudi Arabia.

Language: en