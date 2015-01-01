Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected elderly individuals and it has been associated with high morbidity and mortality rates. This study was conducted to examine the relationship between fear of COVID-19, social isolation and depression in elderly individuals.



METHODS: The study is a descriptive type. The sample consisted of 362 elderly people. The study data were collected using the Introductory Information Form, the Fear of COVID-19 Scale, the Nottingham Health Profile Social Isolation Scale and the Geriatric Depression Scale-Short Form.



RESULTS: It was determined there was a positive and moderate relationship between fear of COVID-19 and depression and social isolation, and a positive and high relationship between social isolation and depression, and the results were statistically significant (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Public health nurses, during epidemic periods, should help elderly individuals manage their fears about the disease. In addition, they should lead the practices that can sustain social participation and prevent depression in the elderly.

Language: en