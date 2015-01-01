Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The duration of post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) helps estimate the level of recovery following traumatic brain injury (TBI). Yet, little information is available about which sociodemographic and clinical variables influence its duration. This study aims to identify them and create a predictive model that makes it possible to estimate the time it takes for a patient to emerge from PTA.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The sample consisted of 40 adult patients with PTA admitted to a neurorehabilitation centre. A total of 89.7% had suffered a severe TBI, whereas the remaining 10.3% had had a moderate TBI. Cognitive status was assessed using the Galveston Orientation and Amnesia Test (GOAT) - a scale for determining at what point a patient can be considered to be emerging from PTA.



RESULTS: A regression equation was found (F = 8.511; p < 0.001; R2 = 0.415), in which the following variables (ranked in order of importance) explained 41.5% of the variability observed in the duration of PTA: a) GOAT administered on arrival at the neurorehabilitation centre; b) years of formal education of the patient; and c) days with PTA prior to admission to the neurorehabilitation centre. The equation derived was as follows: 104.284 + (-0.708 x GOAT-initial) + (-4.124 x years formal education) + (0.219 x hospital acute-APT).



CONCLUSIONS: The time it takes for a patient to emerge from PTA is conditioned by the score obtained in the first GOAT administered on admission to the neurorehabilitation centre, their level of education, and the number of days elapsed with PTA between occurrence of the TBI and admission to the neurorehabilitation centre.



Introducción. La duración de la amnesia postraumática (APT) ayuda a estimar el nivel de recuperación tras un traumatismo craneoencefálico (TCE). Sin embargo, apenas se dispone de información sobre qué variables sociodemográficas y clínicas influyen en su duración. Este estudio pretende identificarlas y crear un modelo predictivo que permita estimar el tiempo que un paciente tarda en emerger de la APT. Pacientes y métodos. La muestra estaba formada por 40 pacientes adultos en APT ingresados en un centro neurorrehabilitador. El 89,7% había sufrido un TCE grave; el 10,3% restante, un TCE moderado. Su estado cognitivo se valoró mediante el Galveston Orientation and Amnesia Test (GOAT) -escala que permite determinar en qué momento se puede considerar que un paciente emerge de la APT-. Resultados. Se encontró una ecuación de regresión (F = 8,511; p menor de 0,001; R2 = 0,415), en la que las siguientes variables (clasificadas por su orden de importancia) explicaron el 41,5% de la variabilidad observada en la duración de la APT: a) GOAT administrado a la llegada al centro neurorrehabilitador; b) años de formación reglada del paciente; y c) días que estuvo en APT antes de ingresar en el centro neurorrehabilitador. La ecuación de regresión derivada fue la siguiente: 104,284 + (-0,708 × GOAT-inicial) + (-4,124 × años formación reglada) + (0,219 × APT-hospital agudos).



CONCLUSIONes. El tiempo que un paciente tarda en emerger de la APT está condicionado por la puntuación que obtiene en el primer GOAT administrado al ingresar en el centro neurorrehabilitador, el nivel de estudios, y los días que permanece en APT entre el momento del TCE y el ingreso en el centro neurorrehabilitador.

