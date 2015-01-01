Abstract

In order to effectively solve the problems of redundant medical material allocation, unbalanced material allocation, high distribution cost and lack of symmetry caused by unreasonable prediction in the case of sudden epidemic disasters, the prospect theory is introduced to establish a two-stage robust allocation model of medical materials, and the HQDRO based on the two-stage decision model is proposed. Aiming at minimizing the emergency response time and the total number of allocated materials, and taking the dynamic change of medical material demand in the epidemic sealed control area as the constraint condition, a two-stage robust planning model of medical materials based on scenario is established to realize the symmetrical allocation of medical materials under the sudden epidemic situation. Then, the perception model based on demand prediction, symmetry optimization, targeted distribution and psychological expectation of medical materials are constructed. Through the comparative analysis with the fitness of three commonly used algorithms in this field, the effectiveness of the robust configuration model and HQDRO proposed in this paper is verified.

