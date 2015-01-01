SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kim J, Rizo CF, Wretman CJ, Alzuru C, Fulton D, Lotz LM, Chesworth BR, Givens AD, Macy RJ. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221140136

PMID

36514827

Abstract

Using a statewide survey, this exploratory, cross-sectional study examined 78 domestic violence (DV) service organizations' service delivery practices and perceived challenges to serving Latinx survivors in the context of rurality.

FINDINGS showed that DV organizations in rural areas perceived more challenges to delivering culturally appropriate services for Latinx survivors compared to those in other geographic settings even after accounting for client characteristics, service provision characteristics, and community resources. The study finding offers critical insights to ensure and enhance the provision of linguistically and culturally accessible services for rural Latinx survivors of intimate partner violence.


Language: en

Keywords

barriers; intimate partner violence; rurality; Latinx survivors; service provision

