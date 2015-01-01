SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lu D, Zhuang L, Zhang J, Su L, Niu M, Yang Y, Xu L, Guo P, Cai Z, Li M, Peng K, Wang H. ACS Nano 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Chemical Society)

10.1021/acsnano.2c08679

36521017

Lightweight materials such as porous ceramics have attracted increasing attention for applications in energy conservation, aerospace and automobile industries. However, porous ceramics are usually weak and brittle; in particular, tiny defects could cause catastrophic failure, which affects their reliability and limits the potential use greatly. Here we report a SiC/SiO(2) nanowire network constructed from numerous well-bonded SiC nanowires coated by a biphasic structure consisting of amorphous SiO(2) and nanocrystal SiC. The as-obtained SiC/SiO(2) nanowire network is lightweight (360 ± 10 mg cm(-3)), mechanically strong (compressive strength of 16 MPa), and damage-tolerant. The high strength of the network is attributed to the biphasic mixed structure of the binding coating which can restrict the deformation of nanowires upon compression. The lightweight and strong SiC/SiO(2) nanowire network shows potential for engineering applications in harsh environments.


Chemical vapor deposition; Damage tolerance; High strength; Lightweight; Nanowires

