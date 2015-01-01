SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xie J, Yan Y, Hong Y, Yang J, Bai M, Xia W, Zhang X. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 79: e103405.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103405

36521403

Descriptive analysis of adolescent mental disorders in Huangshi was performed to explore the gender differences, influencing factors, and abnormal illness behaviors. A total of 674 patients in Huangshi Mental Health Center from 2017 to 2022 were collected. A rising trend of mental disorders has been observed since 2018, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. More young cases led to suicidal attempts and self-harm, which reflects the severity of mental health in adolescents. This study aims to draw the attention of government, society, families, and schools to care about adolescents, which also provides guidance and references for clinical treatment of mental disorders.


Language: en

Adolescents; Prevalence; Mental disorders; Case series analysis

