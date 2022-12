Abstract

NHS Birmingham and Solihull Integrated Care Board has announced three major reviews of the culture at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and to look into concerns raised by whistleblowers about patient safety and bullying.



A recent BBC investigation claimed that patients were being put at risk and the trust's doctors "punished" for raising safety concerns.1 The revelations led to a local member of parliament, Preet Gill, the Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, and the independent group Healthwatch Birmingham to call for an urgent independent investigation into allegations by doctors of a "climate of fear" at the trust.2



The Doctors' Association UK has also called on NHS England …

