Abstract

Air-alternating pressure mattresses are advised for housebound patients with poor mobility and at risk of developing pressure ulcers. However, those patients who smoke are under significant dangers of fire risks, especially as the pump to provide alternating pressure requires oxygen. This article describes the development and introduction of a comprehensive risk assessment to help guide community nurses' discussions with any patient on their caseload who smokes and also requires air alternative mattresses. A questionnaire was developed by the Task and Finish Group comprising of nurses from the community and tissue viability teams, members from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and a trust fire officer. This questionnaire was developed to guide clinicians when discussing the problem of smoking and the risk of fire with patients, their families and general practitioners. The questionnaire was shared with all teams who visited patients at home, who met the criteria to promote its use. Further work is planned to audit the use of this questionnaire and to ascertain how it can help the decision-making process when discussing risks with this vulnerable and at-risk group of patients.

