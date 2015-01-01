SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Enam N, Deng H, Race NS, Majid DS, Okonkwo DO, Franzese KM. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02699052.2022.2158227

36519359

Second impact syndrome (SIS) is an uncommon, but devastating sports-related structural brain injury that results from a second head injury before complete recovery from an initial concussion. The pathophysiology of second impact syndrome is poorly understood, but is hypothesized to involve loss of autoregulation, diffuse cerebral edema, with progression to rapid brain herniation syndromes. Here, we present a case of second impact syndrome in an adolescent high school football player who experienced acute brain herniation and coma. Following stabilization, the patient underwent comprehensive, multidisciplinary rehabilitation in order to achieve significant recovery. A narrative detailing the patient's recovery from one-year post-injury is reviewed.


Traumatic brain injury; quality of life; neurological rehabilitation; second impact syndrome; sports-related structural brain injury

