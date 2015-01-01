|
Steeger CM, Combs KM, Buckley PR, Brooks-Russell A, Lain MA, Drewelow K, Denker HK, Zaugg S, Hill KG. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36521631
BACKGROUND: Concerns about the rise in adolescent vaping and cannabis use suggest the need for effective substance use prevention programs. Botvin LifeSkills Training (LST) has a strong evidence base at the middle school level for preventing or reducing tobacco use and related problems. A high school (grades 9-10) version of the LST program was also developed and shows promising initial evidence for reducing tobacco use in a single small-scale pilot study. However, the high school version of LST has not been sufficiently tested in an experimental trial, despite being widely implemented in high schools across the U.S. This paper outlines the study protocol for a large-scale cluster randomized trial of Botvin High School LST, with objectives of documenting the design of prospective research and promoting transparency.
Language: en
Adolescents; cannabis; High school; Preventive intervention; Tobacco; Vaping