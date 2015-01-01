SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Amos N, Hill AO, Lyons A, Bigby C, Carman M, Parsons M, Bourne A. Disabil. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.dhjo.2022.101408

36522284

BACKGROUND: Lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, and asexual (LGBTQA+) people with disability report greater levels of abuse than those without disability.

OBJECTIVE: This study sought to further understand these experiences by examining factors associated with experiences of abuse among LGBTQA+ adults who reported a disability in Australia.

METHODS: A national survey was conducted that included 2629 LGBTQA+ people who reported a disability aged 18 years and older, with data collected on experiences of verbal abuse, sexual assault, and social exclusion in the past 12 months as well as demographic characteristics.

RESULTS: Of participants with disability, 42.5% reported experiencing verbal abuse, 17.4% sexual assault, and 50.3% social exclusion based on their sexuality or gender identity in the past 12 months. From multivariable analyses, verbal abuse was significantly more likely among trans women and non-binary participants and among those classified with more severe disability. Sexual assault was significantly more likely among those who lived in a rural area or had a higher income. Social exclusion was significantly more likely among those who were trans woman or non-binary, identified as bisexual, aged 18-24 years, or born in an English-speaking country other than Australia.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings illustrate contexts for heightened risks of specific forms of abuse and highlight an urgent need to understand and address experiences of abuse and their consequences among LGBTQA+ people with disability.


Disability; Assault; Abuse; Exclusion; LGBT

