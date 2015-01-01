Abstract

Energy production and storage has become a pressing issue in recent decades and its solutions bring new problems. This paper reviews the literature on the human and environmental risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of increasingly common lithium-ion batteries. Popular electronic databases were used for this purpose focused on the period since 2000. Assessment of the toxicological and environmental impact of batteries should then have a holistic scope to precede and guide the introduction of appropriate safety measures. In this short review the authors will try to touch upon this complex subject and point out some important issues related to an unprecedented development of lithium ion batteries-powered world. Given the multi-billion dollar business with the risks associated with the development of new technologies requires careful consideration of whether the balance of profits and losses is beneficial to humans and the planet.

