Yan E, Lai DWL, Cheng ST, Kwok T, Leung EMF, Lou VWQ, Fong D, Chaudhury H, Pillemer K, Lachs M. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jgs.18175

36519730

Resident-to-resident aggression (RRA) refers to the "negative and aggressive physical, sexual, or verbal interactions between long-term care residents" with "high potential to cause physical or psychological distress in the recipient".1 It is estimated that one in five residents in Residential Care Facilities (RCF) had experienced RRA at least once in a given month.2 Despite a growing body of knowledge on RRA in Western countries, much less is known about the situation in Chinese societies.

An RCF constitutes an ecological system where older residents live, rest, and receive care on a daily basis. Residents' interactions with the staff, other residents, and the environment are inseparable characteristics of RCFs. To understand the multifaceted nature of RRA, a four-level ecological model may be useful: (i) individual factors of the residents; (ii) relationship factors between residents; (iii) environmental factors in the RCF (e.g., availability of trained caregivers and other resources); and (iv) cultural and societal factors...


