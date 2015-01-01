|
Yan E, Lai DWL, Cheng ST, Kwok T, Leung EMF, Lou VWQ, Fong D, Chaudhury H, Pillemer K, Lachs M. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36519730
Resident-to-resident aggression (RRA) refers to the "negative and aggressive physical, sexual, or verbal interactions between long-term care residents" with "high potential to cause physical or psychological distress in the recipient".1 It is estimated that one in five residents in Residential Care Facilities (RCF) had experienced RRA at least once in a given month.2 Despite a growing body of knowledge on RRA in Western countries, much less is known about the situation in Chinese societies.
