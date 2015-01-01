Abstract

Despite extensive documentation of the adverse impacts of child sexual abuse (CSA), less is known about long-term effects of CSA, that is, the impact in middle and late adulthood, when one is further removed from the CSA. This study describes coping strategies and positive outcomes reported by adult female survivors of child sexual abuse ages 50+ (n = 58). Responses came from an anonymous online survey of adult survivors of CSA. We conducted a qualitative "RADaR" rapid analysis on the survey's open-ended questions. Survivors employed both internal attitudes and specific activities to cope with their childhood CSA. Most (n = 55) reported positive outcomes from CSA: self, others, and relational and/or emotive strengths. Due to survey limitations, we were unable to identify factors that contributed to survivors reporting positive outcomes and survivors who reported negative or no positive outcomes. This study suggests CSA survivors in middle and late adulthood may feel stronger as a result of abuse. More research is needed to identify factors that contribute to resilience.

Language: en