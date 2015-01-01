Abstract

BACKGROUND: Risk-based decision-making is used to identify risk factors for which threshold points have not been identified. The occupational mortality rate was referred to as a reference risk. This study aimed to analyze recent trends in worker mortality using three data sources.



METHODS: The Reports of Worker Casualties (RWC), the Annual Statistics Report of the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Council (ASR), and the Annual Business Report of the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Council (ABR) were used. Mortality rates were estimated by age group and industry category (overall, and manufacturing and construction industries) from 1991 to 2019. The mortality rates were compared with those estimated in Western countries.



RESULTS: The mortality rates for the three industry categories in the RWC and ASR decreased, whereas those for the manufacturing and construction industries in the ABR did not. In 2019, the mortality rates in the ABR were 3.1, 4.8, and 3.1 times higher than those in the RWC overall and in the manufacturing and construction industries, respectively. The differences decreased when deaths after long-term medical treatment were considered. The mortality rate trends in Japan were similar to those in Western countries. The upper mortality rate among Japan and Western countries was at least five to 15 times higher than the lowest.



CONCLUSION: When occupational mortality rates are used as a reference risk, it is important to consider any changes with time, the data sources used, and the differences between countries.

Language: en