Citation
Mahmood I, Abdelrahman H, Hakim S, El-Menyar A, Rizoli S, Asim M, Al-Hassani A, Abdulrahman Y, Strandvik G, Al-Thani H. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 2022(12): rjac559.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
36518647
PMCID
Abstract
Blunt abdominal trauma due to motor vehicle crash is one of the leading causes of mortality during pregnancy. Though the trauma team plays a critical role in the initial management, a multidisciplinary contribution is essential to ensure the safety of the mother and her fetus. This case report followed the multidisciplinary approach for the management of a 32-year-old female during the last week of pregnancy. She sustained blunt trauma causing maternal and fetal distress due to abruption of the placenta with a large intrauterine and retroplacental hemorrhage, retro-hepatic and retroperitoneal hemorrhage, pseudoaneurysm of uterine arteries leading to postpartum hemorrhage. Immediate intervention and management at a Level 1 trauma center led to survival of both the mother and infant.
