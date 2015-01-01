SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahmood I, Abdelrahman H, Hakim S, El-Menyar A, Rizoli S, Asim M, Al-Hassani A, Abdulrahman Y, Strandvik G, Al-Thani H. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 2022(12): rjac559.

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/jscr/rjac559

36518647

PMC9741517

Blunt abdominal trauma due to motor vehicle crash is one of the leading causes of mortality during pregnancy. Though the trauma team plays a critical role in the initial management, a multidisciplinary contribution is essential to ensure the safety of the mother and her fetus. This case report followed the multidisciplinary approach for the management of a 32-year-old female during the last week of pregnancy. She sustained blunt trauma causing maternal and fetal distress due to abruption of the placenta with a large intrauterine and retroplacental hemorrhage, retro-hepatic and retroperitoneal hemorrhage, pseudoaneurysm of uterine arteries leading to postpartum hemorrhage. Immediate intervention and management at a Level 1 trauma center led to survival of both the mother and infant.


Language: en
