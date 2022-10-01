|
Yang R, Wang H, Tracy EL, Jo YJ, Sward KA, Edelman LS, Demiris G. Maturitas 2022; 168: 78-83.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36521395
OBJECTIVES: Although the association between falls and depressive symptoms is well documented, the mechanisms underlying this association remain largely unexplored. We investigated the mediation role of functional limitations in the association between falls and depressive symptoms among Chinese older adults and determined whether the living arrangement (living alone or not) is a significant moderator of the above-mentioned mediation pathway. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Depressive symptoms were measured using the 10-item Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale short form (CESD-10), on which higher scores indicate higher levels of depressive symptoms.
Depression; Falls; Older adults; Living arrangement; Functional limitations