Abstract

School nurses routinely provide simple wound care for minor injuries in the school health office. Simple wound care is centered on the principles of moist wound care and only requires a few supplies to be on hand. This article outlines the steps for simple wound care for minor abrasions, cuts, blisters, and burns. Recommendations for referral of more complicated wounds are also provided. Student encounters for minor wound care can also be used by school nurses to provide education on first aid and to teach students, parents, and caregivers about infection prevention and control of the wound.

Language: en