Citation
Cuartas J, McCoy D, Yoshikawa H, Bass M, Salazar A, Metheny N, Knaul F. Syst. Rev. 2022; 11(1): e272.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36522759
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Violence against children (VAC) in the home, or by household members, is a widespread problem with devastating and costly consequences for individuals and societies. In the past two decades, much research has been dedicated to the prevention of VAC in the home, in particular, in low- and- middle-income countries, but there are few systematic examinations of the growing body of literature. We present a protocol for an overview of reviews to synthesize the evidence from recent reviews on the effectiveness and characteristics of both universal and selective interventions to prevent VAC in the home or by household members.
Keywords
|
Prevention; Systematic review; Child maltreatment; Interventions; Violence against children