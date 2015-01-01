Abstract

Unsignalized intersection collision has been one of the most dangerous accidents in the world. How to identify road hazards and predict the potential intersection collision ahead are challenging problems in traffic safety. This paper studies the feasibility of EEG metrics to forecast road hazards and presents an improved neural network model to predict intersection collision based on EEG metrics and driving behavior. It is demonstrated that EEG metrics show significant differences between collision and non-collision cases. It indicates that EEG metrics can serve as effective indicators to predict the collision probability. The drivers with higher relative power in fast frequency band (alpha and beta), lower relative power in slow frequency band (delta and theta) are more likely to have conflicts. The prediction using three machine learning models (Multi-layer perceptron (MLP), Logistic regression (LR) and Random forest (RF)) based on three input datasets (only EEG metrics, only driving behavior and combined EEG metrics with driving behavior) are compared. The results show that for single time point prediction, MLP model has the highest accuracy among three machine learning models. The model solely based on EEG metrics datasets has higher accuracy than driving behavior as well as combined datasets. However, for multi-time point prediction, the accuracy of MLP is only 73.9%, worse than LR and RF. We improved the MLP model by adding attention mechanism layer and using random forest model to select important features. As a consequence, the accuracy is greatly improved and reaches 88%. This study demonstrates the importance and feasibility of EEG signals to identify unsafe drivers ahead. The improved neural network model can be helpful to reduce intersection accidents and improve traffic safety.

Language: en