Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescents' presence on Social Media (SoMe) facilitates peer connections making them susceptible to peer-influences and approval. Negative experiences on SoMe can affect adolescent stress and wellbeing, impelling their use of alcohol. This paper provides a novel understanding of the relationship between negative experiences on SoMe and key indicators of alcohol use in adolescents.



METHODS: Data was collected from upper secondary school students (n = 3528, ages 16-19, 45% boys) in Bergen (Norway) using a web-based questionnaire during school-hours in 2020 and 2021. Dependent variables were alcohol consumption, binge drinking and scoring ≥ 2 points on the CRAFFT instrument screening for substance use problems in adolescents. Independent variables were two scales indicating "negative acts and exclusion" and "unwanted attention from others". Covariates included age, gender, country of birth and subjective socioeconomic status.



RESULTS are presented as relative risk ratios (RRR), odds ratios (OR) and incidence rate ratios (IRR) with 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: Using multinomial logistic regression models, "negative acts and exclusion" and "unwanted attention" were positively associated with trying alcohol (OR: 1.50 (95% CI 1.28-1.76) and 1.86 (95% CI 1.66-2.09) respectively, both p ≤ 0.001), with frequency and amount of alcohol consumed.



FINDINGS from logistic regression models indicated that "negative acts and exclusion" and "unwanted attention" were positively associated with i. CRAFFT-caseness (OR: 2.13 and 1.86) and ii. frequent binge drinking (OR: 1.55 and 1.89).



CONCLUSION: Both exclusion and unwanted attention on SoMe were associated with indicators of problematic drinking, including frequency, quantity, and consequences related to alcohol.

