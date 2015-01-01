Abstract

Major sports events unite large international audiences in the excitement and fervour of watching their teams compete. The men's football World Cup is currently taking place in Qatar. Even people who are not regular football fans are drawn into nationalistic displays of passion while glued to TV screens at home or in bars or fanatically checking the sports news. The 2018 World Cup saw over half the world's population tuning in.



But there is a dark side to such an event. Research shows that major sporting events are linked to increased reports of domestic violence.1 In the last World Cup, cases of domestic violence involving alcohol saw a 47% rise on days when England won and an 18% increase on days after an England match.2 When these sporting events occur, the police, health services, and specialist services will likely see more calls and hospital admissions related to domestic violence.



Domestic violence, also known as intimate partner violence, refers to physical, sexual, or psychological harm inflicted by a partner or former partner. It is a global epidemic, with almost one third (27%) of women aged over 15 years reporting that they have been subjected to violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.3 Such violence substantially affects the physical and mental health and wellbeing of women and children throughout their lives.4 Women can experience depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, poor sexual and reproductive health outcomes, and chronic pain,5 whereas children can experience aggression, mood disorders, and disrupted development.67 More than half (56%) of women murdered worldwide last year were killed by intimate partners or other relatives.8 Men can also be affected by domestic violence, but rates are much higher for male perpetration of violence against women,8 particularly during major sporting events.



Why does domestic violence intensify during major sporting events? It's hard to know exactly. Published studies of the association between major sporting events and domestic violence have predominantly been conducted in the United States or United Kingdom. There seem to be several factors at play, only some of which are replicated across studies.



The use of alcohol during major sporting events is well known across many countries, although not all, and alcohol is a risk factor for domestic violence.9 But conclusive evidence is lacking to support the association between alcohol during major sporting events and increased domestic violence...

