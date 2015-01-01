|
Citation
|
Mooney L, Moloney D, Roopnarinesingh R, McKenna J. BMJ Case Rep. 2022; 15(12): e250689.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36524263
|
Abstract
|
Simultaneous dislocations of interphalangeal and metacarpophalangeal joints of the first ray are rare in the upper limb.1-3 Concurrent interphalangeal and metatarsophalangeal dislocations in the lower limb are less common.4 The lesser toes have traumatic interphalangeal dislocations more commonly.5 Metatarsophalangeal dislocations are most common in the great toe, but a rare injury overall.6-11 The authors believe that this is the only reported case of simultaneous interphalangeal and metatarsophalangeal joint dislocation of the great toe.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Orthopaedics; Orthopaedic and trauma surgery; Osteoarthritis; Radiology