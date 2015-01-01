Abstract

Simultaneous dislocations of interphalangeal and metacarpophalangeal joints of the first ray are rare in the upper limb.1-3 Concurrent interphalangeal and metatarsophalangeal dislocations in the lower limb are less common.4 The lesser toes have traumatic interphalangeal dislocations more commonly.5 Metatarsophalangeal dislocations are most common in the great toe, but a rare injury overall.6-11 The authors believe that this is the only reported case of simultaneous interphalangeal and metatarsophalangeal joint dislocation of the great toe.



The man in question, a man in his 30s, attended the emergency department after a motorcycle versus stationary object road traffic incident. He had significant hip pain and was found to have a pelvic ring and acetabulum fracture on CT. Secondary survey revealed a great toe deformity, which was subsequently X-rayed. The X-ray showed simultaneous dorsolateral metatarsophalangeal dislocation and dorsomedial interphalangeal dislocation (figure 1). This was reduced expediently under conscious sedation. At 6 months, the patient presented with mild interphalangeal joint pain and his X-ray showed post-traumatic arthritis of both joints, radiologically worse in the metatarsophalangeal joint...

