|
Citation
|
Johnson-Arbor K. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2022; 52(4): 286-288.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36525687
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Electrical injuries are a rarely reported complication of scuba diving. CASE REPORT: A 33-year-old woman wore a 12-volt heated shirt designed for motorcycling, powered by a canister light battery, while scuba diving. A leak in her drysuit allowed water to make contact with an electrified connector from the heated shirt, and she experienced painful electrical shocks. She was able to disconnect the power source and finish the dive, but she developed progressive fevers and dyspnoea several hours later. She was diagnosed with acute lung injury and treated with bronchodilators. Her symptoms resolved over subsequent weeks.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Burns; Diving; Electric injuries; Salt water aspiration