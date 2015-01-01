|
Proverbio AM, Tacchini M, Jiang K. Front. Behav. Neurosci. 2022; 16: e1025870.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36523756
OBJECTIVE: A majority of BCI systems, enabling communication with patients with locked-in syndrome, are based on electroencephalogram (EEG) frequency analysis (e.g., linked to motor imagery) or P300 detection. Only recently, the use of event-related brain potentials (ERPs) has received much attention, especially for face or music recognition, but neuro-engineering research into this new approach has not been carried out yet. The aim of this study was to provide a variety of reliable ERP markers of visual and auditory perception for the development of new and more complex mind-reading systems for reconstructing the mental content from brain activity.
Language: en
brain computer interface (BCI); EEG/ERP; mind reading; perception; semantic categorization