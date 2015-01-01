|
Citation
|
Keeney AJ, Quandt A, Meng Y, Flores LJ, Flores D, Garratt R, Hernandez P, Villaseñor M. J. Agromed. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36525583
|
Abstract
|
Improving mental health outcomes for agricultural populations is dependent on understanding the unique farming related stressors in context of the local culture and community. This study was designed to assess the prevalence of stressors and mental health risks among farmers and farmworkers in a rural, medically underserved US-Mexico border region. Of 135 study respondents, 55.6% (n = 18) farmers had clinical depression symptomatology based on the Center for Epidemiologic Studies depression screening scale (CES-D) and 40.2% (n = 117) farmworkers had stress levels that pose significant mental health risks based on the Migrant Farmworker Stress Inventory. Farmworker females were 2.3 times more likely to have a score of clinical concern.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; farmers; Hispanic/Latino farmworkers; Occupational stress; US-Mexico border