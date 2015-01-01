Abstract

Pediatric abusive head trauma (AHT), still colloquially known as shaken baby syndrome, is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among infants. Controversy has grown surrounding this diagnosis, and the specificity of the clinical findings-subdural hemorrhage, cerebral edema, and retinal hemorrhages-has been challenged. A literature search of peer reviewed publications on PubMed pertaining to the history, clinical, and pathologic features of AHT was conducted using the terms "shaken baby syndrome," "non-accidental trauma," "abusive head trauma," "inflicted traumatic brain injury," "shaken impact syndrome," and "whiplash shaken infant syndrome." Focus was placed on articles discussing ophthalmic findings in AHT. Retinal hemorrhages-particularly those that are too numerous to count, occurring in all layers of the retina (preretinal, intraretinal, subretinal), covering the peripheral pole and extending to the ora serrata, and accompanied by retinoschisis and other ocular/periocular hemorrhages-are highly suggestive of AHT, particularly in the absence of otherwise explained massive accidental trauma. Although the diagnosis has grown in controversy in recent years, AHT has well-documented clinical and pathologic findings across a large number of studies.

Language: en