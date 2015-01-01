|
Borrelli I, Santoro PE, Gualano MR, Perrotta A, Daniele A, Amantea C, Moscato U. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(24): e16964.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is an ever-growing phenomenon in the population, consumption data indicate that 5–20% of the European working population have serious problems related to alcohol. The use of alcohol constitutes a risk to the health and safety of workers as well as to the safety of the general population. The present work aims to address the problem of alcohol intake in occupational settings by comparatively analyzing alcohol consumption behavior within the 27 countries of the European Union.
