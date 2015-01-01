|
Barzegar S, Rahmani F, Babaei J, Toloui MA, Fathollahzadeh A. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2022; 14(4): e1799.
(Copyright © 2022, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
BACKGROUND: Drowning is one of the preventable events that lead to neurological damage and death due to hypoxia. It is the third cause of injuries leading to unintentional death in the world. According to forensic reports, in 2019 the number of drowned people was 1072, of which 170 were women (15.8%) and 902 were men (84.2%). However, in 2016, there were 1026 drowning cases. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the prevalence of drowning in East Azarbaijan province.
Language: en
Drowning; East Azarbaijan; Incidents; Outbreak