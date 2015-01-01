Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Fundamental movement skills (FMS) are essential to participate in physical activity. Understanding the effects of multicomponent injury prevention programs (MIPP) on FMS may help promote safe physical activity. Our objective was to synthesize the evidence on the effects of MIPP on biomechanical outcomes and neuromuscular performance measured on children and adolescents while performing FMS.



DATA SOURCE: We searched PubMed, SPORTDiscus, Web of Science, and SCOPUS.



STUDY INCLUSION AND EXCLUSION CRITERIA: We included peer-reviewed randomized controlled trials, published in English, that analyzed the effects of MIPP on biomechanics and neuromuscular performance of FMS in participants under 18 years of age.



DATA EXTRACTION: Two reviewers screened the articles, assessed the quality of the evidence using the Physiotherapy Evidence Database (PEDro) scale, and synthesized the data.



DATA SYNTHESIS: We conducted meta-analyses and reported the characteristics, outcomes, and risk of bias of studies.



RESULTS: We included 27 articles that reported data from 1,427 participants. Positive effects on FMS were reported in 23 of the 27 included articles. Vertical Jump, running speed, acceleration, and dynamic balance presented positive-significant pooled effect sizes. Dribbling and horizontal jump presented non-significant pooled effect sizes.



CONCLUSION: MIPP can positively affect FMS in children and adolescents in sports-related settings. Lack of participant compliance and implementation fidelity may affect MIPP effectiveness. Including MIPP in physical literacy interventions, physical education classes, and organized physical activity may lead to functional adaptations that help promote safe physical activity.

Language: en