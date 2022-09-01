Abstract

PURPOSE: Transgender adolescents (TGAs) have high risk for experiencing mental health problems, but little is known about how aspects of gender identity relate to their mental health symptoms. Evidence from child and adult samples of transgender individuals indicates making progress in gender transition milestones and higher levels of congruence between gender identity and gender expression are related to fewer mental health problems. We examined associations between perceived transition progress, gender congruence, and mental health symptoms in a diverse, nationwide sample of TGAs.



METHODS: TGAs (n = 1,943) participated in a cross-sectional online survey. Perceived gender transition progress, gender congruence, and depressive and anxiety symptoms were assessed. Path analysis was conducted to examine whether transition progress was related to mental health symptoms via higher levels of gender congruence.



RESULTS: Most TGAs had undertaken at least one social transition step (98%), but only 11% had taken medical transition steps. Higher gender congruence was associated with lower mental health symptoms. Greater transition progress was associated with higher gender congruence, and perceived transition progress evidenced negative indirect associations with mental health symptoms. TGAs identifying with binary identities (transmasculine and transfeminine youth) reported lower levels of transition progress and gender congruence compared to other subgroups of TGAs.



DISCUSSION: Higher levels of perceived transition progress and gender congruence are related to lower mental health symptoms among TGAs. Mental health interventions tailored to the unique developmental needs of TGAs are needed given high risk for mental health problems within this population, and interventions addressing transition progress and gender congruence should be examined.

