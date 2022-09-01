|
Citation
|
Thoma BC, Jardas EJ, Choukas-Bradley S, Salk RH. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36528514
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Transgender adolescents (TGAs) have high risk for experiencing mental health problems, but little is known about how aspects of gender identity relate to their mental health symptoms. Evidence from child and adult samples of transgender individuals indicates making progress in gender transition milestones and higher levels of congruence between gender identity and gender expression are related to fewer mental health problems. We examined associations between perceived transition progress, gender congruence, and mental health symptoms in a diverse, nationwide sample of TGAs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Gender congruence; Gender minority adolescents; Gender transition; Transgender adolescents