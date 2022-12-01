Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a growing concern worldwide. However, there is insufficient research on the prevalence and factors associated with different forms of bullying in a large sample of Chinese adolescents. This study aims to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of bullying victimization among Chinese high school students.



METHODS: Data from the 2020-2021 cross-sectional survey of the DYH program were used. A total of 8203 high school students were randomly selected from all 17 cities in Shandong Province, China. Bullying victimization was measured using two separate questions and identified into three types: school bullying victims, cyberbullying victims, and combined bullying victims. The multinomial logit model was used to explore the factors related to bullying victimization.



RESULTS: The prevalence of bullying victimization was 11.59 %, with 4.04 % of school bullying, 3.37 % of cyberbullying, and 4.18 % of combined bullying. Smoking was negatively associated with bullying victimizations. Male, physical exercise, peer relationships, and obsessive-compulsive symptoms were significantly associated with school bullying victims and combined victims. Watching TV was an influencing factor for school bullying victims and cyberbullying victims. Single-child households, family economic status, drinking alcohol, parent-child relationships, and paranoia were correlated with different types of bullying victimization. LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional design limited the examination of causal inferences.



CONCLUSION: We should pay more attention to cyberbullying victimization, which has become as common as school bullying victimization among high school students. The associated factors explored in this study may contribute to understanding bullying victimizations and designing bullying intervention strategies among high school students in China.

Language: en