Abstract

Trauma is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity around the world and many trauma patients could suffer from a series of cognitive and mental disorders including acute stress disorder (ASD). Yet, little research has been done to investigate the influencing factors and pathogenesis of post-traumatic ASD. Therefore, this study investigated main influencing factors and neurobiochemical biomarkers of ASD in trauma patients with a purpose of early clinical identification and intervention. The patients were followed up by general questionnaire and Acute Stress Disorder scale (ASDS). Using the diagnostic criteria of ASD, the study participants were divided into ASD group and non-ASD group. The generalized estimating equation (GEE) multivariate analysis suggested that life stress, sleep less than 8 h, trauma from road traffic crash, overall pain intensity, injury severity, overall fear after trauma were risk factors for ASD. Neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio (NLR) showed a downward trend in both groups (P < 0.05), and the ASD group was higher than the non-ASD group (P = 0.015). Glu to GABA ratio (GGR) in the ASD group were higher than the non-ASD group (P < 0.001). Both patient demographics and patient's condition could impact the risk of developing ASD after a major injury.

Language: en