Citation
DuPlessis D, Lam E, Xie L, Reed N, Wright FV, Biddiss E, Scratch SE. Phys. Ther. Sport 2022; 59: 103-114.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36528003
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This review explores the literature on multi-domain assessments used in concussion recovery, to inform evidence-based and ecologically valid return-to-play. It asks: What simultaneous, dynamic multi-domain paradigms are used to assess recovery of youth and adults following concussion? METHODS: Five databases were searched (CINAHL, EMBASE, MEDLINE, PsycInfo, SPORTDiscus) until September 30, 2021. Records were limited to those published in peer-reviewed journals, in English, between 2002 and 2021. Included studies were required to describe the assessment of concussion recovery using dynamic paradigms (i.e., requiring sport-like coordination) spanning multiple domains (i.e., physical, cognitive, socio-emotional functioning) simultaneously.
Language: en
Keywords
Gait; Dual-task; Brain concussion; Return-to-play