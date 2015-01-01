Abstract

With the increasing requirements of consumers for vehicle performance, the thermal comfort has become a key index of consumers. The thermal environment inside the passenger compartment directly determines the thermal comfort of vehicle. In this paper, the vehicle cabin and the heat fluxes are measured at different thermal environment. The thermal comfort of the passenger compartment is analyzed based on Computational Fluid Dynamics. The transient response of the thermal environment of passenger compartment is investigated, and the thermal comfort of the passenger compartment is evaluated based on the PMV/PPD (Predicted Mean Vote/Predicted Percentage Dissatisfied) evaluation index. By analyzing the air temperature and velocity distributions from the transient model, the effect of the field synergy angle is used to explain the different thermal distribution based on different heat dissipation conditions. The results showed that the smaller the field synergy angle, the stronger the heat transfer performance.



KW: Hyperthermia in automobiles

