Citation
Mason K, Biswas Sasidharan A, Cooper A, Shorten K, Sutton J. J. Adult Prot. 2022; 24(2): 115-125.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Discriminatory abuse has been a distinct category of abuse in safeguarding adults policy since 2000, but it is rarely used in practice, according to recent official statistics. As part of a larger project, the authors undertook a literature review to clarify the concept, explore reasons for low reporting and consider recommendations for practice. The purpose of this paper is to present the findings of this literature review.
Language: en
Keywords
Discrimination; Discriminatory abuse; Hate crime; Mate crime; Safeguarding adults; Structural abuse