Healy JC, Dray R. J. Adult Prot. 2022; 24(1): 43-53.
PURPOSE This paper aims to consider the relationship between disability hate crime and safeguarding adults. It critically considers whether safeguarding responses to disability hate crime have changed following the implementation of the Care Act 2014. Historically, protectionist responses to disabled people may have masked the scale of hate crime and prevented them from seeking legal recourse through the criminal justice system (CJS). This paper investigates whether agencies are working together effectively to tackle hate crime.
Language: en
Care Act; Disability; Hate crime; Making safeguarding personal; Safeguarding