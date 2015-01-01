Abstract

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) are increasingly used, usually as an unlicensed usage, in patients with psychiatric disorders who are at increased risk of self-harm. This is expected to raise the likelihood that these drugs are used as means of overdose.



OBJECTIVES: The current study was conducted to assess the AEDs-acutely intoxicated cases and to assess, in particular, the relation between the administration of antiepileptic drugs and committing suicide.



METHODS: The study included 127 cases who were intoxicated with antiepileptic drugs presented at national environmental and clinical toxicology research center (NECTR)for six months period from May to october2018. Data were analyzed with respect to socio-demographic data, primary data for patients' assessment, data concerning physical examination on admission, manner of overdose intake, status of admission, period of hospitalization and outcome.



RESULTS: The most common age group was those between 20-40 years with female dominance (75.6%). Carbamazepine was the most common ingested AED (73.2%). The most common manner of overdose intoxication was suicidal (73.2%) and most of cases were cured.



CONCLUSION: Suicidal mode of AEDs-intoxication comprised a significant higher frequency among females & among the adult age group. So, psychiatric evaluation & monitoring of these vulnerable patients are recommended.

Language: en