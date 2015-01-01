SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Mwaheb M, Hassan S. Egypt. J. Forensic Sci. Appl. Toxicol. 2021; 21(2): 47-58.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Department of Forensic Medicine and Clinical Toxicology, Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University)

DOI

10.21608/ejfsat.2020.28015.1141

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aluminium phosphide (AlP) is an insecticide and rodenticide used to shield put away grains from rodents and other household bugs. Aim of work: Surveying the death pace of Aluminium Phosphide hurt cases guaranteed to the Forensic Medical Authority (FMA) at Fayoum Governorate.

METHOD: A cross-sectional research assessed deaths from ALP poisoning in Fayoum Governorate between June 2012 and June 2019 were evaluated reflectively and included into the present study (n=96). The cases were assessed according to: age, gender, residence, single or married, cause of suicide and autopsy findings.

RESULTS: Majority of studied cases were females (71.9%), and the mean age of the decedents 29 ±9.9 ranged (from 20 to 60 years old) whears71 (74%) of the dead were aged between (20 and 30 years old). Nearly, half of the deaths were from Fayoum district (46.9%), followed by Sinnoris district (21.9%). The distribution of deaths indicated an increase in number of deaths especially in recent years. The study showed that 24/96 (25%) of the cases were registered in 2017. On 2018, number of deaths increased to 35/96 (36.5%). Judging from the case history, all deaths in the study were (100%) suicidal attempts. The majority of deaths mentioned in the study 69/96 (71.9%) were with unknown causes.

CONCLUSION: Mortality because of AlP harming was the most elevated reason of death in youthful females and the most common self-destructive element. Local authorities must to put restrictions on purshases ALP in open sales.


Language: en
