Abstract

The stress and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated violence in our society. In January 2022, The Joint Commission published new requirements that support workplace violence prevention. Our previous survey process evaluated workplace violence primarily through existing environmental safety standards, but with an increase in workplace violence incidents, The Joint Commission felt that procedure was insufficient. Recent data show that healthcare workers are four times more likely to experience workplace violence than non-healthcare workers. Workplace violence also has been identified as a contributing factor to staff burnout and nurses leaving the profession, and it's always presented a patient safety issue. These findings and the recent tragic events in Texas and North Carolina further illustrate the point.



The Joint Commission's new workplace violence prevention requirements include three new and two revised elements of performance. The R3 Report Issue 30: Workplace Violence Prevention Standards (bit.ly/3hyE1BG) thoroughly explains new and revised elements, which provide healthcare organizations with a structure for accountability, evaluation, and response to workplace violence events...



https://www.myamericannurse.com/preventing-workplace-violence/

Language: en